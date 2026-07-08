One of the world’s largest beverage companies is moving ahead with the closure of a long-standing production facility in Massachusetts, a decision that will eliminate 175 jobs as part of a broader restructuring of its bottling network.

The shutdown affects Coca-Cola’s bottling plant in Northampton, where the company produces non-carbonated beverages such as Minute Maid and Powerade.

According to a filing submitted under the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, layoffs will take place in two phases, beginning on August 15 and concluding on November 30.

Coca-Cola confirms closure of Northampton facility

Although the WARN notice was officially filed on June 15, the closure is not a new development. Coca-Cola first announced plans to shut down the Northampton facility in 2021, initially targeting 2023 before postponing the timeline.

Company representatives said employees have been informed about the transition for some time and that the official notices were issued to comply with state notification requirements. Coca-Cola also stated that it is working alongside Massachusetts officials to help affected employees explore new job opportunities.

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Why Coca-Cola is closing the plant

The company has explained that the closure is part of a long-term strategy to optimize its manufacturing and bottling operations. Rather than reflecting weaker demand for its products, the move is intended to better align production resources with evolving consumer preferences and the company’s changing beverage portfolio.

The Northampton facility is one of several sites impacted by Coca-Cola’s efforts to modernize and streamline its North American bottling network.

Other Coca-Cola facilities have also been affected

The Massachusetts plant is not the only location undergoing changes.

Recent WARN filings show that a Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling facility in Ventura, California, is scheduled for a permanent closure affecting 85 employees. In Michigan, Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution permanently closed its Lansing site, impacting 161 workers, with some employees laid off and others reassigned.

These moves highlight an ongoing reorganization across Coca-Cola’s production and distribution system as the company adjusts its operational footprint.

Local impact goes beyond job losses

The closure is expected to have broader consequences for the Northampton community.

Beyond being a major local employer, the bottling plant has also been one of the city’s largest industrial water users. Community leaders have previously expressed concern that losing such a significant customer could affect local utility costs and infrastructure planning.

Large manufacturing facilities often play an important role in local economies by supporting tax revenues, public services, and surrounding businesses, meaning the effects of a shutdown can extend well beyond the employees directly affected.

Coca-Cola continues to report strong financial performance

Despite the plant closure, Coca-Cola continues to post solid business results.

The company recently reported first-quarter net revenue of $12.5 billion, representing a 12% increase from the previous year. Organic revenue grew 10%, while global unit case volume rose 3%, reflecting continued demand across its portfolio.

Company executives have emphasized that the restructuring is designed to improve operational efficiency and position Coca-Cola for long-term growth rather than respond to declining sales.