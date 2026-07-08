One of the best-known issues when doing household cleaning is figuring out how to handle glass and windows so they have a uniform finish, without fingerprints or marks.

Spraying water with cornstarch, also known as cornstarch, is one of the most effective home methods when dealing with this household task.

What spraying water with cornstarch on windows is for

Mixing water with cornstarch and applying it to glass and windows is an effective trick for removing stains, fingerprints, and marks. Unlike other cleaners, cornstarch does not act as a chemical degreaser.

Its effect is due to the fact that its fine particles help loosen surface dirt and absorb some of the grease and moisture, which can reduce the marks that may be left after cleaning with traditional products.

How to prepare the water and cornstarch mixture

For this you need 2 cups of water and one tablespoon of cornstarch.

Place the water and cornstarch in a spray bottle Shake until the cornstarch is distributed in the liquid Spray the mixture on the glass Clean with a microfiber cloth or paper towel Dry with another clean cloth to avoid marks

Before each use, it should be shaken, since the cornstarch tends to settle at the bottom.

Why they recommend spraying water with cornstarch on windows

Cornstarch is made of starch, a polysaccharide formed by very fine granules. When it is applied to glass and wiped with a cloth, those granules act as an extremely gentle abrasive that helps loosen traces of dirt without scratching the surface.

The starch can absorb some of the grease and moisture present in fingerprints, making them easier to remove and leaving a surface with fewer streaks.