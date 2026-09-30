The U.S. passport is one of the main documents that allow citizenship and identity to be proven . However, since the State Department offers two different formats, doubts may arise as to which one should be requested.

On one hand, there is the traditional booklet, and on the other, a standard-size card. They do not have the same uses and also do not cost the same when processing the application.

How do the passport card and passport booklet differ?

According to the State Department: “The U.S. passport card is a wallet-sized plastic passport that does not have pages for visas”.

For this reason, unlike the passport booklet, it does not allow international air travel. It only enables the following actions:

Enter the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and certain Caribbean countries.

It can be used for certain land crossings to Canada and Mexico.

The passport booklet allows travel by air, land, or sea outside the United States.

On the other hand, the cost is not the same either. Those applying for a new passport will find the following costs:

US$165 for the booklet

US$65 for the card

For those who meet the renewal requirements:

US$130 for the booklet.

US$30 for the card.

Both are valid for 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors under 16 years old. Both the card and the booklet can be used as an alternative to a REAL ID identification to board domestic flights within the United States.

Requirements to meet: What is needed to obtain a passport?

Those applying for a U.S. passport for the first time as adults must submit Form DS-11 and complete a series of requirements established by the State Department.

Mainly, documents such as the following are required:

Physical proof of U.S. citizenship.

Photo ID.

Photocopies of the documentation used to prove identity and citizenship.

A passport photo that meets the official requirements.

Completed Form DS-11: it must be signed before the acceptance agent.

Payment of the corresponding fees for the type of document requested.

The State Department clarifies that it does not accept digital versions of these documents, such as electronic birth certificates stored on cell phones.

Who can obtain a U.S. passport?

Anyone who can prove citizenship can obtain a U.S. passport in either of its forms. This includes:

Citizens by birth.

Citizens born abroad who obtained citizenship through their parents.

Citizens by naturalization.

Who can renew the passport?

To renew the passport, certain eligibility requirements must be met:

That the passport to be renewed had full validity .

That it was issued when the holder was 16 years old or older .

That it was issued less than 15 years ago .

That it is in good condition , without severe damage such as stained, torn, or missing pages.

That it has not been reported lost or stolen.

To renew it online, other requirements must also be met:

Be 25 years of age or older.

Have a passport that was valid for 10 years.

That it is set to expire within the next year or expired less than five years ago.

Lawful permanent residents in the United States

Having lawful permanent residence in the United States is not enough to obtain a U.S. passport.