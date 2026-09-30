Greek yogurt is today one of the foods that is present in the refrigerators of many Americans, but 20 years ago, Harvard explains that almost nobody knew it.

Unlike others on the market, this product goes through a process intended to remove the whey, which results in a thicker and creamier texture compared with other yogurts available on the shelves.

The appeal behind this alternative is explained not only by its taste —slightly acidic— but also by the amount of protein it can provide, as well as calcium and beneficial probiotics.

Greek yogurt: the dairy product that 20 years ago nobody knew and now is one of Americans’ favorites

A publication by Harvard Health published in July of this year explains that Greek yogurt, which 20 years ago went completely unnoticed, today leads dairy sales in the United States.

According to data shared by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in the last decade this dairy product’s market share grew from 2% to approximately 45%, showing in numbers the product’s growing popularity.

What are the benefits of Greek yogurt

Harvard explains that the protein content of this dairy product does not go unnoticed, offering approximately twice as much protein as regular yogurt. It is also a source of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamins A and B12 and, in some cases, vitamin D.

In addition, it is a food rich in probiotics -healthy bacteria for the gut-, which benefits digestive health and the immune system.

Medical News Today, for its part, explains that consuming Greek yogurt can benefit metabolism, because a high intake of protein in the diet contributes to calorie burning.

Recommendations when consuming Greek yogurt: expert advice

Frances Parpor, a dietitian from the Brigham and Women’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program affiliated with Harvard advises:

Check serving sizes when comparing options

Choose plain Greek yogurt whenever possible

If choosing fruit, look for alternatives that include it separately

Avoid artificial sweeteners, as well as granola mixes

Be cautious with saturated fats

The downside of Greek yogurt

The USDA explains that the production process for Greek yogurt not only leaves a creamy result, but also a problematic residue known as acid whey (AW).

“ It is estimated that more than 3 million tons of AW are generated each year in the United States alone ,” the agency notes.

The main challenge is that, because of its acidic, salty taste and low nutritional appeal, it does not allow the food industry to include it in other production streams, so along with growing demand there is also a need to find a solution to a problem that is capable of growing at the same rate.