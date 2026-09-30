For anyone looking for a quick dinner in the freezer aisle, a yellow tray of lemon Alfredo fettuccine seems like a simple, worry-free choice. That tray is now at the center of a recall affecting shoppers across the United States.

Gias Foods, based in New York, is recalling two lots of bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company’s announcement was posted by the FDA on September 15, 2026. As the agency itself makes clear, it publishes these notices as a public service and does not endorse either the product or the company.

What the product is

It is a frozen pasta sold under the bettergoods brand and distributed nationwide at Walmart stores. Its popularity is explained by its reach: it made its way onto shelves across the country. The affected product can be identified as follows:

Yellow plastic package, 22 oz.

UPC 194346442706.

Lot L6079C or L6080C.

Expiration date 09/19/2027 or 09/20/2027, stamped on the back of the package.

Gias Foods, based in New York, is recalling two lots of bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. FDA

How the problem was detected

The recall did not stem from consumer complaints. According to the company, it resulted from a routine sampling program run by the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Those tests indicated the finished product may contain the bacteria. Gias Foods has stopped distribution, and both the FDA and the company are still investigating what caused the problem. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly or frail people, and those with weakened immune systems. In healthy people it usually causes short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, however, the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

As the FDA notes, this bacterium can survive and grow even under refrigeration. The CDC describes two forms of illness. One is a milder gastrointestinal form, with fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea lasting one to three days. The other is an invasive form, which occurs when the bacteria spread beyond the intestines and can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and seizures.

This second form is especially dangerous for newborns, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems. During pregnancy, symptoms may be mild or go unnoticed and still have serious consequences.

What consumers should do