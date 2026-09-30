In California, since 2021, public schools have offered primary and secondary students free meals twice a day.

Now, SB 1058, Local Meals for Children, which will take effect on January 1, 2027, will modify the factors that districts must take into account when contracting services for food programs.

The Golden State seeks to prioritize a healthy proposal, which can become difficult if, in every contract, priority is given to the lowest price on the market.

The official text of the new regulation details the arguments in favor of the entry into force of this amendment to the current law will make it possible to place other factors, such as quality, at the center of the scene.

What is California’s SB 1058 bill

According to current laws, at the moment when a school district must carry out contracts intended for child nutrition programs, the law determines that the main factor to consider must be the price of the products.

SB 1058 seeks to change this so that, first and foremost, a bid considered more “appropriate and responsible” can be prioritized and not necessarily the one with the best price.

However, when IFB (Invitation for Bids) procurement procedures are used, used to directly purchase meals or food, suppliers submit product values without room for negotiation, and the regulation states that the contract must still prioritize the one offering the lowest value.

What changes for California schools

The text, as its main measure, removes from the law the requirement that price be the main driver behind the purchasing decision.

This is especially relevant for the types of procurement known as RFP (Request for Proposal), where proposals are submitted to be evaluated based on different criteria, not necessarily limited to price. These are used, for example, when a school authority contracts a company to manage the food service.

Those promoting the measure argue that the entry into force of SB 1058 will provide greater freedom to consider other factors in contracts and favor a possible presence of healthier products in institutions.