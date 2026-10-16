The family of Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two students at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, identified him Friday as the armed bystander who shot and killed the teenage gunman behind Thursday’s attack, which left three children and a teacher dead.

Police have not confirmed Giamanco’s identity. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was stopped by a community member who spotted him going into the school and went in after him. Police are withholding the names of everyone involved.

The children killed were 5, 8 and 11 years old, Krantz said. Two more people are in critical condition at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend: a 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher. Police said every victim’s family has been informed.

Who is Kaylub Giamanco, the dad who stopped the Oregon school shooting gunman?

Giamanco has lived in Bend his whole life. He was in his car near the school, heard what was happening and rushed into the building, according to a statement his family gave ABC News.

The family confirmed that he has a concealed-carry permit. Relatives called him “thoughtful and empathetic” and said the shooting has overwhelmed him, and that he is pained he couldn’t save more people.

He isn’t asking for credit, the statement said. What he wants is for first responders, Silver Rail staff and his neighbors in Bend to know he’s grateful for the support they’ve shown.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek credited him with acting “heroically” to prevent more deaths. At the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters the man was “a great hero” whose actions kept the toll from climbing higher.

The family, his two daughters included, asked for privacy and is declining all interviews.

How did the Oregon school shooting at Silver Rail Elementary unfold?

Krantz shared a preliminary timeline Thursday evening at Bend City Hall, noting that investigators were still piecing together parts of what happened.

The first sign of trouble came outside the building. A driver in the parking lot noticed someone heading for the school with a long gun, a category that includes rifles and shotguns, and challenged him, Krantz said. The gunman opened fire on the man and his pickup.

Police said the gunman then tossed the weapon over the school’s fence and scaled it. The driver called 911 at 12:59 p.m. Police haven’t said whether he is the same person who later shot the suspect.

Flowers are left at a memorial outside the Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, USA, 16 October 2026. Authorities are investigating a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, that left several people dead, including children, and several others injured on 15 October 2026. Fuente: EPA SAJ SUNDARAM

Once on campus, the teen fired his way past locked doors to get inside, police said. Within a minute, dozens of 911 callers were reporting a gunman in the building. Dispatch sent an alert to all law enforcement at 1 p.m., and Bend police reached the school at 1:01 p.m.

By then, the shooting was nearly over. An officer soon reported that a civilian had already shot the suspect, and officers who went in found him dead. They searched the entire building to make sure no one else posed a danger before turning to the wounded.

Police have not released a motive.

Where can Bend families find support after the Oregon school shooting?

Bend-La Pine Schools canceled classes districtwide Friday. Anyone who needs to talk can meet with crisis counselors at the Deschutes Central Library, starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The service is open to the public.

Officers will remain at Silver Rail Elementary in large numbers for several days as they work the case. “This is going to be a long investigation,” Krantz said.

Journey Church on South Highway 97 served as the reunification site Thursday. Officers emptied the school one classroom at a time, and district buses brought students there to meet their families.

Caldera High School and Jewell Elementary, both nearby, were briefly locked down, and both were cleared by 2 p.m. That night, several hundred residents turned out at Drake Park to hold candles and pray for the victims.