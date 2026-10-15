Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has given $276 million since July to help Republicans hold on to Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. That makes him the biggest donor to the party’s effort to keep the House and Senate.

A spokesman for America PAC, Musk’s super PAC, confirmed the total Monday. Some of the contributions haven’t yet appeared in Federal Election Commission filings.

Super PACs are political committees that can raise and spend unlimited amounts for or against candidates, as long as they don’t coordinate directly with campaigns. Musk’s latest total is closing in on the nearly $300 million he spent in 2024 to help Donald Trump return to the White House.

Where did Elon Musk’s $276 million go?

Most of the money went to two groups. Musk gave $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund over the summer, according to published reports.

Those are the main super PACs backing Republican candidates for the Senate and the House, respectively. Musk also put tens of millions of dollars into his own America PAC.

America PAC has paid for text messages and digital and print ads in Senate races in Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio and Texas. It is also working in at least a dozen competitive House races.

The group’s spending has largely tracked that of MAGA Inc., the super PAC aligned with Trump, which has more than $400 million in the bank.

Why is Elon Musk spending $276 million on the midterms?

America PAC spokesman Andrew Romeo framed the spending as a stand against the left. “If Democrats take control of Washington and win key gubernatorial and attorney-general races this November, then America risks becoming a socialist, woke and borderless country,” he told the New York Times.

Romeo said the money gives Republicans a real shot at defying history. The party that holds the White House usually loses seats in a midterm election.

Musk’s donations widen a fundraising lead Republicans already had. Through the end of August, the party’s committees and MAGA Inc. had raised more than $1.1 billion combined, compared with roughly $600 million for Democrats, according to federal filings.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has given $276 million since July to help Republicans hold on to Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Why is Elon Musk back after his split with Donald Trump?

The donations come just over a year after a bitter public break. In June 2025, Musk, who had led the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, turned on Trump over his signature tax and spending bill, calling it an “outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill.”

Musk then suggested Trump had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and threatened to fund a third party. He said he would step back from politics, as Tesla sales appeared to take a hit from his work with the administration. “In terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” he told Bloomberg that year.

Relations have since warmed. Musk has dined at the White House, received the National Medal of Science from Trump earlier this month and was picked to co-lead a review of how to modernize the Pentagon.

His businesses also have a lot at stake in Washington. Musk’s companies hold billions of dollars in federal contracts, and some of his business interests are under federal review. SpaceX’s newly announced purchase of wireless spectrum licenses, for example, needs approval from the Federal Communications Commission.