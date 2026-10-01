New Hampshire drivers with unresolved motor vehicle matters in other states could now face action against their state driver’s license, even when those issues date back years or decades. The change follows New Hampshire’s recent addition to a national system that allows states to electronically share driver history information.

The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles joined the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ Driver History Record platform on August 17, 2026. The system allows participating states to exchange information about driving records, including out-of-state convictions and suspensions.

Why old violations can affect New Hampshire licenses

The system allows the New Hampshire DMV to identify unresolved matters involving its license holders in other jurisdictions. These can include outstanding court matters, convictions, suspensions, or other unresolved driving issues . Some of the cases now being identified date back many years.

Since joining the platform, the DMV has sent more than 700 notification letters to New Hampshire license holders regarding unresolved out-of-state motor vehicle matters. Additional notices are expected as participating states upload historical information.

The New Hampshire DMV can now receive information about certain out-of-state driving violations through a national record-sharing system. PeopleImages

What happens if a driver receives a notice?

Drivers who receive a notice must address the underlying matter with the state where it occurred. New Hampshire law provides that the DMV can suspend or revoke a New Hampshire license after notifying the driver, unless the person requests an administrative hearing within 30 days.

The New Hampshire DMV cannot resolve an out-of-state ticket, conviction, or court matter itself. Once the issue is resolved in the other jurisdiction, the driver can take the appropriate steps with New Hampshire to address their state driving status.