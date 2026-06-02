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In California, the rules for renewing a driver’s license change starting at a certain age. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states that older adults who delay the process could lose the ability to renew under the usual system and face additional restrictions.

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Licenses are changing: older adults will no longer be able to renew them as usual starting now

In California, drivers aged 70 or older:

  • Must go in person to a DMV office.
  • Must renew their license every 5 years.
  • May be subject to additional evaluations, depending on the case.
The new regulations modify how older adults renew their driver’s licenses, introducing shorter validity periods and additional requirements in certain cases.

Unlike other age groups, they cannot complete the process entirely online once they reach that age range.

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Step by step: How to renew a driver’s license in California

California drivers over 70 must:

  • Schedule an appointment at the DMV
  • Appear in person on the assigned date
  • Complete the renewal form
  • Take the vision test
  • Pay the corresponding fee

In some cases, the DMV may request medical documentation if there are relevant prior conditions.