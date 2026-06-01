The U.S. government is moving forward with the suspension of driver’s licenses for those who cannot prove their legal status in the country.

In the state of Ohio, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will notify about 5,000 non-domiciled commercial license (CDL) holders to verify whether they meet the new federal requirements.

The measure responds to updated rules by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) that changed the conditions for keeping this type of CDL, issued to people with work authorization but no permanent residency.

Who will lose their driver’s license and why?

Ohio BMV will send two types of letters: one confirming that the credentials are still valid and another notifying the downgrade of the commercial license to a standard Class D. The process does not affect most of the state’s 406,000 CDL holders or those with permanent residency .

The drivers notified will have 30 days to submit valid documentation or challenge the decision. If they do not act, they will lose the right to operate commercial vehicles in Ohio.

Accepted documentation

Valid permanent resident card (Form I-551 / green card)

Any document that meets the updated FMCSA requirements

What can affected people do to avoid losing their license?

The drivers who receive the notice can request a hearing before the Ohio Department of Public Safety and submit additional documentation to show they comply with federal regulations.

Ohio BMV confirmed that it will not issue or renew non-domiciled CDLs in the future. Those with questions should contact the agency or consult an immigration attorney before the 30-day deadline expires.