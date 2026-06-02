A sequence of severe storms will hit the central states of the United States for 72 consecutive hours, with torrential rain, hail, winds of up to 90 mph, and flash flooding . The system will affect a swath stretching from Montana and the Dakotas to Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and the Mississippi Valley, according to AccuWeather.

The storms will arrive in successive waves and the dry ground in parts of Arkansas and Tennessee will speed runoff, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Tuesday is the day of greatest danger, with isolated tornadoes forecast even during the night.

When and where will the 72-hour storm system hit?

Monday opened with a double threat. In the Great Plains—Montana, the Dakotas, Kansas, and Oklahoma—there was hail, downpours, and 55 to 65 mph gusts with isolated tornadoes. Meanwhile, Memphis and Nashville faced torrential rain and damaging winds with a high risk of flooding.

Tuesday will escalate in intensity: a disturbance from the Rockies will move toward the Dakotas with gusts of 60 to 70 mph and a peak of 90 mph in the most violent cells. Interstates 90 and 94 will be the most affected routes. On Wednesday, the storms will shift toward Minnesota and western Kansas with lower intensity.

Areas and risks by day

Monday afternoon-night (Great Plains and Southeast): hail, localized flooding, 55–65 mph gusts, isolated tornadoes

Tuesday afternoon-night (Dakotas, Black Hills, Rapid City, Minot): overnight storms, 60–70 mph gusts, 90 mph maximum

Wednesday afternoon-night (Dakotas, Minnesota, western Kansas): hail, downpours, moderate winds

What should residents do in the face of heavy rain and 90 mph winds?

The greatest risk does not come from a single storm but from its repetition over three days, which will saturate the ground and multiply flash flooding. The Tuesday overnight storms are the most dangerous window: reduced visibility and early-morning alerts lead to a weaker public response.

It is recommended to activate multiple alert channels at the same time—NOAA radio and audio apps—so you do not rely on a single source overnight. Drivers on Interstates 90 and 94 should check conditions before leaving and avoid those routes on Tuesday afternoon and night.