A passport and an American visa are two essential documents to enter the United States. Except in specific situations, the authorities require them at immigration checkpoints.

There is a country that has flexible requirements for visits, so there are a number of alternative permits that can be presented in these cases and will still be considered valid when travel is by sea or land.

Documents that can be shown at checkpoints to legally enter the U.S.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains on its official website that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they may use their passport to prove identity, also have the option of presenting any of these credentials

Enhanced driver’s license

Enhanced identification card

NEXUS or FAST/EXPRESS card

SENTRI enrollment card

In the case of children and teenagers, the accepted requirements and documents vary depending on the type of trip to be taken, so it is advisable to check the official CBP website before traveling.

In general, these documents can be presented for visits of up to 6 months.

Situations in which these travelers will need to have a United States visa

Although the United States and Canada are known for maintaining a flexible entry regime and a visa is not necessary for tourism, in the following cases it will be necessary to have an American visa:

Merchants traveling under the Treaty Trader

Family members of permanent residents who plan to live in the United States

“There is no set period of time that Canadians must wait before re-entering the United States after the end of their stay,” the authorities say. However, it is essential to be able to show CBP officers strong ties to Canada in the face of any suspicion of undeclared residence in the country.