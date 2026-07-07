Walmart confirmed changes that will modify the way people shop in its stores in the United States. The chain will remodel more than 650 stores across the country and, at the same time, will have to adjust the operation of its self-checkout lanes due to a new state law.

The company confirmed it in an official statement published in April 2026. The checkout update responds to Senate Bill 2342 , approved in the state of Rhode Island to regulate the use of self-checkout in stores.

What changes in Walmart self-checkout lanes?

Rhode Island law requires Walmart and other chains to keep one staffed checkout lane for every three self-checkout lanes open. It also requires that at least one self-checkout machine always meets the accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Failure to comply with these rules can lead to fines of U.S. $500 per day. The rule applies to businesses whose main income comes from food sales, which also includes pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

What does the remodeling of Walmart’s 650 stores include?

Walmart confirmed more than 650 remodels scheduled at Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets nationwide. The changes include wider aisles, new displays, pharmacies with private consultation rooms, and updated vision centers.

The company will also add around 20 new store openings between 2026 and 2027. At the same time, it will strengthen functions within its app, such as Scan & Go and express delivery, with delivery coverage in three hours or less for 95% of households in the country.