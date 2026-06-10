Walmart, the famous retail chain, announced the return of its annual discount event Walmart Deals and confirmed that during June it will offer an exclusive perk for a specific group of customers.

According to the company, Walmart+ members will have early access to a selection of featured deals before they are offered to the general public.

This initiative is part of a week of promotions that will take place between June 22 and 28, 2026, both in stores and online.

What this exclusive Walmart+ benefit is about

According to the details provided, customers with an eligible Walmart+ membership will be able to access, during the first 24 hours of the event, a section of high-demand products and special discounts.

This benefit will allow certain items to be purchased before they are made available to the rest of consumers.

What is the requirement to obtain this benefit

The only requirement is to have an eligible Walmart+ membership. However, according to reports, early access will be subject to inventory availability, so some products could be sold out before they are made available to the rest of shoppers.

Items that remain available after the first 24 hours will go on sale to the general public starting June 23.

When will the event be

The discount event is scheduled as follows:

Online : June 22 at 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time)

In stores: June 22 at 6:00 a.m. local time

The promotions will end:

Online : June 28 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time)

In stores: at each branch’s regular closing time