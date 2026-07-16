Entering the United States requires compliance with strict immigration requirements and presenting the proper documentation to the control authorities.

A mistake when identifying oneself can have much more serious consequences than a simple denial of entry.

In that context, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) reminded that there is a document that does not authorize entry into the country and whose presentation at a U.S. airport can result in an inadmissibility process and immediate deportation .

What document can cause immediate deportation in the United States?

It is the Border Crossing Card (BCC), also known as a laser visa or DSP-150 Form.

Although this document allows legal entry into the United States in certain cases, it cannot be used as the only permit to enter the country by air .

The authorization was designed mainly for land crossings from Mexico, so using it outside the conditions for which it was issued can result in immigration sanctions.

In which cases can the Border Crossing Card be used?

The BCC does allow legal entry into the United States, but only under the conditions for which it was issued.

Among them are:

Crossing the border by land .

Staying within the authorized border zone .

Respecting the maximum permitted length of stay allowed by U.S. authorities.

Using the document exclusively for the purposes provided for by immigration regulations.

Those who intend to travel beyond those limits or enter by other means must comply with the corresponding immigration requirements.

Does the Border Crossing Card replace the passport or the visa?

No. Although the BCC incorporates specific immigration functions, it does not automatically replace the documentation required for all types of entry into the United States .

For that reason, before traveling it is important to verify which documents are required according to the means of transportation and the type of trip, since the requirements are not the same for those who cross the land border as for those who arrive on an international flight.

Which documents do allow legal entry into the United States?

To avoid problems, travelers should verify that they have the correct documentation before boarding a flight.

Depending on the case, authorities may require:

Valid passport .

Valid U.S. visa .

Other immigration permits authorized by the United States government.

The required documentation will depend on the traveler’s nationality and the reason for the trip.