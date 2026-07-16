Entering the United States is usually associated with the obligation to obtain a U.S. visa, one of the most requested immigration procedures by those who wish to travel to the country for tourism, business, or family visits.

However, there is an official document that allows legal entry without a visa stamped in the passport . This is Form DSP-150, a special authorization intended for certain foreigners.

What is Form DSP-150 and what is it for?

Form DSP-150, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) or Border Crossing Card, is a document issued by the U.S. Department of State.

This credential works as a travel document and visa for certain Mexican citizens, allowing them to legally enter U.S. territory without needing to process a conventional U.S. visa in the passport.

However, its use is subject to specific conditions related to the place of entry, the length of the trip, and the distance the holder may travel within the country.

These people can obtain Form DSP-150

Currently, Form DSP-150 is available only to Mexican citizens who meet the requirements established by U.S. immigration authorities.

To apply for it, it is necessary to:

Be a Mexican citizen .

Have a valid Mexican passport .

Complete the corresponding application.

Attend the consular interview , when required.

Demonstrate that the trip complies with the purposes allowed by this document.

In addition, the applicant must meet the general conditions required by U.S. authorities to receive entry authorization.

What benefits does the Border Crossing Card offer?

Those who obtain Form DSP-150 can enter the United States to carry out authorized activities, such as tourism, shopping, family visits, or certain business trips.

Among its main advantages are:

No visa stamped in the passport is required.

It allows frequent crossings at the land border .

It functions as a travel document for authorized cases.

It has a validity period determined by U.S. authorities.

However, the card does not replace a visa in all cases and does not authorize work or indefinite stay in the United States.

What restrictions does Form DSP-150 have?

Although it makes entry easier, the Border Crossing Card does not eliminate all immigration restrictions.

U.S. authorities establish restrictions related to:

The maximum distance that may be traveled within the country in certain cases.

The authorized length of stay .

The type of activities that may be carried out during the stay.

In addition, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers retain the authority to approve or deny entry after carrying out the corresponding inspection at the port of entry.