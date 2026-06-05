Traveling to the United States, the United Kingdom, or France is a shared wish among thousands of tourists who want to experience the different attractions and landscapes that each of these destinations has to offer.

In this regard, a fundamental aspect to keep in mind is the documentary requirements that will apply in these cases, particularly regarding the passport.

Checking this information before traveling is essential because it allows you to renew the international identification required if necessary and avoid problems with immigration authorities and airlines, which may prohibit entry and exit to those who do not meet the necessary conditions.

United States restrictions for travelers

The United States requires all visitors to present a fully valid passport throughout their planned stay in the country and for an additional six months after the departure date, except in the case of the countries that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club,” which only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the trip itself but also for the pre-travel documents that must be processed in order for the journey to be authorized, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

What the United Kingdom requires from travelers

In this case, most nationals from countries outside the EU must present a fully valid passport to travel, and it is only required that it remain valid for the entire stay.

In addition, a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) may be needed for the trip to be authorized. This can be checked by clicking here.

France’s requirements for travelers

France, for its part, requires all travelers to present a passport issued at least 10 months in advance and valid for at least 3 months after the intended departure date.

Likewise, proof is required that the traveler has sufficient means to stay in the country and to process a visa, if deemed necessary.

Documents that, in general, all authorities will review to authorize travel

Before allowing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as

Passport without tears or extra official markings

Identity documents required according to each destination

Full match between the declared data and the information appearing on the documents

Permits and visas up to date, as applicable in each case

Compliance with all health and baggage requirements

Essential information for those traveling from the United States to another country

Those planning to travel with more than USD 10,000 must fill out the FinCEN 105 form. This document is printed and handed to the relevant Customs and Border Protection officer.

The form can also be completed online at least three days before traveling in order to later provide the officer with the confirmation or receipt number.

Failure to comply with this requirement may result in severe fines, detentions, and authorities could even confiscate the money