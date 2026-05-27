The migration offices of the United States, Colombia, and Mexico continue applying strict controls to those traveling with an expired passport, both on international flights and at land border crossings. The lack of an up-to-date document can lead to delays, boarding denials, and even refusal of entry to or exit from the territory.

At the same time, airlines and border agencies continue to require presentation of a valid passport to authorize international travel. Although there are some flexibilities within specific regional agreements, the authorities emphasize that each case remains subject to the immigration regulations of the destination country and the policies of the airlines.

Attention: what happens in the United States with expired passports

In the United States, migration authorities maintain strict controls for travelers who try to enter or leave the country with an expired passport or one nearing expiration, a situation that can cause problems at airports and international checkpoints.

U.S. immigration rules require most foreign citizens to present a valid passport in good condition in order to travel to the country. In addition, in many cases, the document must have at least six months of validity remaining from the planned date of entry.

U.S. airlines also carry out checks before boarding and may prevent a passenger from boarding the flight if they detect that the passport is expired, damaged, or does not meet the immigration requirements established by the United States.

What Colombia requires to enter or leave the country

In Colombia, Migración Colombia establishes that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document authorized through international agreements.

The authorities also remind people that Colombian citizens must identify themselves as nationals when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and immigration control can prevent travel until the document is renewed.

Colombia maintains an exception for some Venezuelan citizens, since in certain cases entry is accepted with an expired Venezuelan passport under special conditions defined by the migration authorities.

Mexico also requires current documentation for travel

Mexico requires foreigners to present a valid passport during immigration control when entering the country.

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require a valid passport when entering or leaving Mexican territory, along with the corresponding immigration documentation according to their status.

Unlike some countries in the region, Mexico does not allow entry with a national identity document, so a passport is mandatory for all foreign travelers.

In addition, although there is no strict rule establishing a minimum validity of six months, in practice airlines usually require that the passport have sufficient validity to authorize boarding.

If the document is expired or does not meet the validity requirements demanded by the airline or by the immigration authorities, the passenger may be denied boarding or prevented from entering depending on the destination and their nationality.

Which documents immigration authorities usually review

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually verify different requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: