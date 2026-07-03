The United States maintains a strict immigration policy and, in that regard, details on its official website the reasons why Mexicans, Colombians, Venezuelans and any other foreigner who violates current legislation may be deported.

Who can be deported from the country, according to the United States

According to the official information, a foreign citizen can be detained and then deported under any of the following circumstances

Entered the United States illegally

Committed a crime or violated U.S. laws

Did not comply with the permits or conditions established in their visa

Is involved in criminal acts

Is considered a threat to public safety

How long can a foreigner be held by ICE

The United States states that people detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may remain in a detention center until the date set for their hearing before the court or until the deportation order is carried out

The procedure will depend on the circumstances of each case.

In what situations the United States says it can carry out immediate deportation

The regulations provide for the possibility of expedited deportation for those who

Entered the country without going through an immigration checkpoint

Did not meet the requirements related to their visa, entry, or stay in the United States

Did not have valid or legitimate travel documents