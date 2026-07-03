En esta noticia
The United States maintains a strict immigration policy and, in that regard, details on its official website the reasons why Mexicans, Colombians, Venezuelans and any other foreigner who violates current legislation may be deported.
Who can be deported from the country, according to the United States
According to the official information, a foreign citizen can be detained and then deported under any of the following circumstances
- Entered the United States illegally
- Committed a crime or violated U.S. laws
- Did not comply with the permits or conditions established in their visa
- Is involved in criminal acts
- Is considered a threat to public safety
How long can a foreigner be held by ICE
The United States states that people detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may remain in a detention center until the date set for their hearing before the court or until the deportation order is carried out
The procedure will depend on the circumstances of each case.
In what situations the United States says it can carry out immediate deportation
The regulations provide for the possibility of expedited deportation for those who
- Entered the country without going through an immigration checkpoint
- Did not meet the requirements related to their visa, entry, or stay in the United States
- Did not have valid or legitimate travel documents
If these conditions are not met, immigration authorities may apply this procedure.