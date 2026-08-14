The United States Department of State waives the consular interview for a group of applicants for Form DSP-150, the Border Crossing Card (BCC) used by Mexican citizens to enter the country.

The measure has been in effect since October 2025 , following an update published in September of that year that replaced the waiver criteria in force since July. Its goal is to speed up consular procedures for those who already had a BCC or a B1/B2 visa issued with full validity.

Who can process the DSP-150 without an interview?

The waiver does not apply to just any new applicant, but to those who renew their Border Crossing Card or their B1/B2 visa within 12 months after the expiration of the previous document. The applicant must have been 18 years of age or older at the time of that previous issuance.

In addition, the previous card must have been issued with full validity —that is, without restrictions—, and the applicant must apply in their country of nationality or habitual residence.

To qualify for the waiver, the applicant must also:

Never have received a visa denial (unless it has been overcome or waived).

Not present any apparent or potential ground of ineligibility.

Consular officers may also summon applicants for an interview on a case-by-case basis, regardless of whether the requirements are met.

What other requirements does Form DSP-150 require?

The DSP-150 is issued only to citizens and residents of Mexico and serves simultaneously as a B1/B2 visa and as a border card. To apply for it for the first time, it is mandatory to present a valid Mexican passport and demonstrate ties that guarantee return to the country after the stay in the United States.