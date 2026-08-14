Walmart and Target could face new charges over abandoned shopping carts under a proposal being considered in Pueblo, Colorado.

The city is considering a plan that would make retailers pay fees when shopping carts belonging to their stores are collected after being abandoned in public areas. The proposal is aimed at addressing a long-standing problem with carts left on streets, alleys, and other parts of the city.

How Much Could Retailers Pay?

Under the proposal, the city would initially charge retailers $35 for each shopping cart it collects and takes to a recycling center.

The costs could increase if the carts remain unclaimed. Retailers would also face a $2 daily storage fee, along with a $15 administrative charge for carts that are not recovered within 30 days .

The proposal would establish a $50 charge for the fourth and every subsequent cart belonging to the same retailer that is collected by the city during any rolling 30-day period. This $50 charge would replace the initial $35 impoundment fee.

The city would initially charge retailers $35 for each shopping cart it collects and takes to a recycling center. Chat GPT | IA

Why Is Pueblo Considering The Plan?

City officials are seeking to reduce the number of abandoned shopping carts throughout Pueblo and shift some of the cleanup costs to the retailers that own them.

The proposal has generated disagreement among City Council members. Council President Mark Aliff argued that businesses should not be charged when customers or other people take carts from their stores, while Councilor Joe Latino supported the measure as part of an effort to clean up the community.

The measure has not yet become law. The Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 to postpone the decision, with the proposal scheduled to return for consideration on August 24. Some retailers have already changed their shopping cart policies while the city considers the plan.

If approved, the measure would put additional financial pressure on retailers such as Walmart and Target to prevent their carts from ending up abandoned around Pueblo.