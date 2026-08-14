The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced on its official website the complete list of permitted and prohibited items for boarding the plane, and all travelers should consult it in case of new updates.

In the “What can I bring?” section, all kinds of items are included: those allowed without restrictions, those prohibited, and those that can be carried under certain conditions.

Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey airports ban boarding: Which item cannot be brought on board?

Among the items that cannot be included in checked luggage is one that is very commonly used by people with a problematic tobacco habit. It is lighters.

Classic gas-fueled lighters are prohibited both in carry-on bags and in checked suitcases.

On the other hand, electronic lighters are prohibited in checked luggage but may be carried in carry-on bags with preventive measures, such as removing the battery, placing a protective cover on it, or using a locking device on the activation button.

What happens if I carry this technological product in my luggage?

The final decision on whether an item may be carried in either checked or carry-on luggage rests with the TSA agent. If they decide that you cannot board the plane with these devices, you must leave them behind so you do not miss your flight.

For this reason it is recommended to review the list of permitted items before traveling to avoid delays and problems when going through security checkpoints.