Most foreigners who wish to enter the United States must apply for a visa that matches the purpose of the trip. However, citizens of countries that belong to the Visa Waiver Program do not need to obtain this permit.

These travelers must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA), a permit that remains valid for two years or until the passport reaches its expiration date, whichever comes first. During this period, multiple entries to the United States can be made.

What do immigration authorities ask for?

According to the Department of State, to enter the United States as a foreigner, you must have a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining, and a visa that matches the purpose of the trip. The most commonly requested ones by foreigners are B1/B2 for tourism and business.

On the other hand, if you are a citizen of a country that is part of the VWP, you only need to request an Electronic Travel Authorization to present along with the passport. This permit grants up to 90 days for tourism without a visa.

Additionally, authorities may request a round-trip ticket and proof of financial means to cover the stay.

Who can apply for VWP authorization?

All citizens of these countries who meet the conditions may apply for the Electronic Travel Authorization :

Andorra.

Australia.

Austria.

Belgium.

Brunei.

Chile.

Croatia.

Czech Republic.

Denmark.

Estonia.

Finland.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hungary.

Iceland.

Ireland.

Israel.

Italy.

Japan.

Latvia.

Liechtenstein.

Lithuania.

Luxembourg.

Malta.

Monaco.

Netherlands.

New Zealand.

Norway.

Poland.

Portugal.

Qatar.

San Marino.

Singapore.

Slovakia.

Slovenia.

South Korea.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Taiwan.

United Kingdom.

How do you apply for it, and who cannot access it?

Travelers must request this authorization before boarding the flight:

Go to the official ESTA system. Fill in the personal and passport details. Provide travel details and answer the eligibility questions. Review the application and make the corresponding payment. Wait for the decision.

The following cannot access this authorization: