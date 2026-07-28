Mexican and Colombian citizens who wish to enter the United States must know the conditions that the passport must meet for immigration authorities to allow entry into the country.

When a passport is out of validity or in conditions that make it invalid, such as tears or stains, immigration agents may deny entry even if the visa is still valid.

The United States will prohibit the entry of all Mexican and Colombian citizens even if they have a visa: What are the entry conditions?

The Mexican citizens and Colombian citizens traveling to the United States must comply with the immigration requirements established by U.S. authorities. To enter for tourism, business, or family visits:

Valid passport.

Valid U.S. visa that matches the purpose of the trip.

Prove the purpose of the trip , the length of stay, and ability to support oneself financially.

Comply with inspection checks.

How to renew the passport in Mexico and Colombia

To renew the passport in Mexico, an appointment must be scheduled with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the corresponding application must be completed. The previous passport will be requested and Mexican identity and nationality must be proven.

In addition, payment must be made and the appointment attended for the collection of biometric data and document verification. Finally, the new passport will be received according to the delivery times.

On the other hand, to renew the passport in Colombia, an appointment must be scheduled through the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs system and one must appear on the assigned date and time with the identity document.

There, the biometric registration, photograph, and signature will be requested, in addition to paying the fee for the process. When the passport is available, the authority will notify it immediately.

Apply for an American visa from Mexico or Colombia

To apply for a nonimmigrant visa such as the B1 or B2 for the first time, the procedure is: