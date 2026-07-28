While some are already thinking about going back to school, there is an important group of students that will continue on vacation for several more weeks.

The school calendar establishes that students will remain without classes until August 12 for an additional day dedicated exclusively to teacher training before activities resume.

Vacations will be extended until August 12, according to Education

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest in the United States, officially published its calendar for the 2026-2027 school year, confirming that classes will not resume until Wednesday, August 12.

Students began their vacation on June 10, when the 2025-2026 school period officially ended.

In addition, August 11 will also remain without activity for students, since it will be a day dedicated exclusively to teacher training, so the actual return to classrooms will take place one day later.

When will the next school year end?

The same calendar establishes that the 2026-2027 school year will end on June 4, 2027 .

Once that period ends, a new summer break will begin before the start of the 2027-2028 school year.

Confirmed holidays for students

The official calendar also includes the main holidays on which there will be no classes:

September 4: State Admission Day.

September 7: Labor Day.

November 11: Veterans Day.

January 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

February 15: Presidents’ Day.

May 25: Memorial Day.

June 19: Juneteenth or Emancipation Day.

Which schools does this calendar cover?

The calendar corresponds to the Los Angeles Unified School District, an education network that serves more than 520,000 students and covers about 710 square miles, including much of the city of Los Angeles and other 25 cities and unincorporated areas of the county.