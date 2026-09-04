United States, Mexico, and El Salvador maintain strict requirements for the entry and exit of foreigners from the country, which all those interested in visiting any of these destinations must respect to avoid problems with the authorities or airlines.

Having an up-to-date passport in good condition is one of the fundamental points, so those who intend to travel in the future must check the validity of their international identification and renew it if necessary.

Entering the United States: key passport information everyone should know

As a requirement to travel to the United States, the presentation of a document that is fully valid throughout the scheduled stay in the country and for an additional six months after the date of departure is mandatory, except in the case of the nations that are part of the so-called “6-month Club,” which will only have to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

Likewise, having an acceptable identification is not only essential for the time of travel but also to be able to process the prior documents without inconvenience, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Entering Mexico: key passport information everyone should know

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico also specifies that all visitors must, according to Mexican law, present a passport that is fully valid so that entry can be authorized.

Although it is not a federal requirement, the authorities warn that there are airlines that require in their policies that the passport be valid for at least 6 extra months beyond the stay period.

Entering El Salvador: key passport information everyone should know

In this case, the Directorate General of Migration and Aliens specifies that all citizens must mandatorily present a valid passport in good condition.

The only exception to this requirement applies to citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, who also have the option of providing their valid identification document in good condition.

Other requirements that the authorities will demand from travelers

In addition, regardless of the travel destination, the following will be required