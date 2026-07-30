Conditional Permanent Residence is a temporary immigration status granted by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) that has a validity of two years instead of ten like a traditional one.

The holder must request removal of conditions to keep their status as a legal resident: without this step, they will not be able to extend the permit through renewal.

Permanent resident card: Who will not be able to renew it?

USCIS grants this type of permanent residence to two groups of people:

Spouses of US citizens or permanent residents whose marriage was less than two years old when the permit was approved , or when they entered the United States with an immigrant visa based on that marriage.

Certain immigrant investors who obtained residency through investment programs (EB-5 visa).

Canceling the conditions of permanent residence: How to do it?

Since conditional permanent residents cannot renew the green card valid for two years, the procedure to remove the conditions on their permit is special.

They must submit an application to remove the conditions within 90 days before the permanent resident card expires.

Depending on the path they used to obtain residency, they must submit:

Form I-751 : for those who obtained residency through marriage.

En esta caso, se debe probar que la unión fue legitima y que no se celebró solamente con fines migratorias. Debe presentarse en conjunto con el conyugue a menos de que se apliquen reglas excepcionales.

Form I-829: for those who obtained residency through an investment program.

Renewing the Permanent Resident Card: How to renew it?