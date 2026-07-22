China is making a major investment in Latin America and is focusing on a sector of great importance: public transportation.

Through the signing of strategic agreements and the extensive deployment of technology, the Asian giant aims to completely transform urban mobility in the region.

In this context, Nicaragua has established itself as one of the main allies in this expansion, through an ambitious plan aimed at renewing its bus fleet with modern electric units .

China’s ambitious plan to modernize Nicaragua’s transportation

The Chinese company Yutong, globally recognized for its leadership in bus manufacturing, will be in charge of supplying the country with a total of 2,280 electric buses and minibuses , distributed across different phases of the modernization program.

This figure reflects the scale of the project, which not only involves renewing the vehicle fleet, but also a structural change in Nicaragua’s public transportation system.

China’s electric buses that are beginning to be introduced in Latin America

The Chinese units that have begun to arrive in Nicaragua incorporate state-of-the-art technology:

Air conditioning to improve the user experience.

Safety systems, such as ABS brakes .

Integrated monitoring cameras .

Greater energy efficiency.

China seeks to expand its influence in Latin America

Beyond the local impact, this project is part of a broader strategy by China to position itself as a key partner in infrastructure and technology in Latin America, a region that has historically been dominated by the United States.

The deployment of electric buses strengthens political and economic ties with Nicaragua, consolidates the presence of Chinese companies in the region, and allows for the export of its own technology in strategic sectors.