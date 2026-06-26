The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds all drivers in the state that they may face suspension, cancellation, or revocation of their driver’s license if they fail to comply with certain obligations related to out-of-state traffic violations or penalties on record.

It is also important to consider that those who apply for or renew a driver’s license in Texas may also be affected if they have active restrictions in another jurisdiction.

In what cases can Texas revoke or suspend a driver’s license

According to Department regulations, a driver with a Texas license may face suspension, cancellation, or revocation in the following cases

They committed a traffic violation in another state and the terms of the citation were not complied with

They were convicted in another state of a violation that, if committed in Texas , would have resulted in suspension, revocation, or denial of the license

Having a driver’s permit suspended, revoked, canceled, or denied in another jurisdiction.

Important information for those who have fines outside Texas

In these cases, when the driver is convicted in another state of a violation equivalent to one that would generate a suspension in Texas, Department may suspend or disqualify their driver’s license.

If they have a Texas driver’s license, it will be canceled until the state’s licensing authority confirms that the driver has returned to eligible status.