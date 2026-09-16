To renew the U.S. passport applicants must meet the requirements set by the State Department and carry out the process following the steps specified on the website.

Those who do not meet these requirements will not be able to renew the passport and will have to apply for a new one , including submitting the documentation and appearing in person at a Passport Acceptance Facility.

The United States confirms that only those who meet these requirements will be able to renew their passport

The State Department clarifies that those who fall into any of these situations will not be able to renew the document:

The passport was issued when they were under 16 years old .

The document was issued 15 years ago or more .

The passport is damaged, lost, or was stolen .

The document does not show the current legal name and the holder does not have legal documentation that allows the name change to be proven.

What is Form DS-82 and what is it for?

Form DS-82 is the application used when you want to renew the adult U.S. passport, when the holder does meet the eligibility requirements.

The process can be done by mail, sending the completed form, the passport to be renewed, a photo that meets the official standards, paying the corresponding fee, and attaching any other documentation that may be requested, such as a certified copy of the birth certificate or a court order, in case the name has been changed.

It can also be done online, if the requirements to access this option are met.

DS-82 can be completed through the official system, downloaded to fill out by hand, or obtained at certain passport acceptance facilities.

If these requirements are not met, the passport cannot be renewed: How can one obtain a new one in these cases?

If a person does not meet the eligibility requirements to renew the passport, they can still obtain a new one through another process.

To do this, they must go to a Passport Acceptance Facility by appointment, with the unsigned Form DS-11, along with all the necessary documentation to process the new passport.