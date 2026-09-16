California, Florida, Texas, New York and Illinois are extremely popular destinations among those who choose to visit the United States.

When doing so for tourism, having a valid U.S. visa is essential for the transfer to be authorized, although citizens from more than 40 countries have an alternative to enter legally and stay for up to 90 days: traveling using the authorization of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

This is a faster alternative for nationals of member countries who plan to visit the U.S. in September and do not yet have a visa.

Who will be able to visit these destinations in September without obtaining a U.S. visa

Through the VWP, citizens of participating nations can apply for another entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

For this, it is necessary to obtain an ESTA application through the Electronic Travel Authorization System. If approved, this document serves the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.

The citizens who can submit an ESTA application are nationals of these countries

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

Requirements to be able to obtain VWP authorization

This authorization is processed through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires that all authorized countries meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and generally valid for at least 6 months beyond the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents needed to complete the process can be found by clicking here.