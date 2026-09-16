Good news for Honduran travelers: The United States confirmed that citizens of Honduras are exempt from the well-known “six-month rule” for passport validity to enter the country.

Unlike what happens with most nationalities in the world, Hondurans only need their passports to be valid for the duration of their stay.

What the six-month passport rule is

As a general rule, the United States applies the so-called “six-month rule”: it requires foreign travelers to have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended period of stay in the country. The idea behind this requirement is to ensure that the document does not expire while the person is on U.S. territory.

However, that rule does not apply to everyone. The United States maintains a list of countries whose citizens are exempt from that requirement and only need the passport to cover the time of their trip. That list is informally known as the “Six-Month Club”.

Hondurans do not need six months of validity on their passport to enter the country

Honduras appears on that official list of exempt countries, administered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through its Carrier Liaison Program. According to the updated version of that list, Honduran citizens only need to have a passport valid for their period of stay, without the additional six months.

Honduras shares this exemption with the majority of Latin American countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

What requirements remain for traveling to the United States