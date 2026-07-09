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The United States has confirmed that certain foreigners can enter legally and automatically without the need for a visa and, in certain circumstances, without a conventional passport, as long as they present specific documentation recognized by border authorities.

Document.Confirmed | The United States Will Allow Foreigners to Enter Without a U.S. Visa: Who Qualifies for Form I-551

No visa or passport: comprehensive list of documents allowed to enter the United States

Canadian citizens benefit from a special regime to enter the United States. Unlike other foreigners, they do not require a tourist or business visa for short stays and, when crossing by land or sea, they may present documents other than a passport.

Below is the full list:

  • Enhanced driver’s license
  • Enhanced identification card
  • NEXUS card
  • FAST/EXPRESS card
  • SENTRI enrollment card

These documents meet the requirements established by the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) and facilitate access without additional procedures.

Benefits.Government to Review Pensioners’ Eligibility Case by Case to Confirm Monthly Payments

To whom does this exception not apply?

This benefit does not apply to:

  • Citizens of other countries.
  • Permanent residents of Canada who are not citizens.
  • Travelers entering by air without a passport.
  • People with immigration or criminal records that restrict entry.