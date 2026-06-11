Having a passport that has not expired does not guarantee entry to the United States, Brazil, or the countries of the European Union. The three destinations require a minimum validity that goes beyond the printed expiration date, and those who have delayed renewal may face denial before boarding the flight.

The Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) published an update to its validity requirements in December 2025. Brazil and the EU maintain their own requirements with different timeframes. Knowing the rules in advance is the only way to avoid being denied at the border.

What validity does each country require from those who did not renew their passport?

United States

As a general rule, visitors must present a passport with a minimum validity of six months beyond the planned departure date. This requirement is enforced both by CBP and by airlines at the time of boarding.

The updated CBP list, dated December 18, 2025, includes 138 countries whose citizens are exempt from that rule. For them, the passport only needs to remain valid for the exact duration of the stay. Among the exempt Latin American countries are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Brazil

The passport must retain a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry into the country. A document with four months of validity may be rejected even for a seven-day stay, and airlines can deny boarding before immigration control.

What conditions does the EU impose on those who did not renew their passport?

The passport must retain at least three months of validity after the planned departure date from EU territory and must have been issued within the last ten years.

This second requirement is the one that causes the most surprises. A passport with nine years of validity remaining can be denied if it was issued more than ten years ago, since European authorities consider that the security features of the document deteriorate over time. Before buying tickets, it is advisable to verify both the expiration date and the issue date.