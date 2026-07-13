The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that Form I-131 remains in effect for processing humanitarian parole on an individual basis, a legal path that allows entry into the United States without a traditional consular visa. This option evaluates each case separately and applies for urgent humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit .

Unlike the mass nationality-based programs that the government closed in 2025, such as the process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, individual humanitarian parole does not depend on the country of origin. USCIS has administered it case by case for years, although in 2026 it tightened the approval criteria.

What is humanitarian parole through Form I-131 and how does it work?

Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, is the mechanism USCIS uses to process humanitarian parole within the immigration system. Through it, a foreign national can request temporary authorization to enter or remain in the country without the visa required by the usual consular process.

Approval depends on the applicant proving an urgent humanitarian reason—such as a serious medical emergency—or a significant public benefit for the United States. USCIS reviews each case individually, and the final decision is completely discretionary.

Who can apply

People with a serious medical emergency that requires treatment in the United States.

Immediate relatives of a beneficiary with an urgent and verifiable need .

Cases with significant public benefit, such as cooperation with official investigations .

Humanitarian crisis situations in the country of origin, evaluated on an individual basis.

How does this path impact applicants and what must they do to apply?

Those who obtain humanitarian parole can enter the United States for a limited period, generally up to two years, without having obtained a visa in their passport. Once inside, they can apply for a work permit using Form I-765.

The process requires solid documentation: evidence of the emergency, immigration history, and, in most cases, a sponsor who guarantees financial support. In 2026 USCIS is rejecting more applications than in previous years for lack of sufficient legal justification, so it is recommended to seek advice from an immigration attorney before filing the application.