En esta noticia
Traffic authorities in the United States tightened controls and warned that drivers must keep their documentation up to date and in good standing to drive legally. In case of noncompliance, the Government may apply sanctions that include the suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.
The mandatory process that absolutely everyone must complete in order to drive legally
To drive legally, it is mandatory to have valid and correct documentation. Among the most important requirements are:
- Valid driver’s license
- Updated personal information (address, name, etc.)
- Vehicle documentation in order
Failing to comply with any of these points can result in immediate sanctions.
Fines and sanctions for all drivers who delay this process
When a driver does not keep their documentation in good standing, they may face:
- Fines
- Suspension of the license
- Inability to renew registration