A current provision of the Alabama Civil Registry, United States , allows children to be registered with any surname at the time of birth registration, even if it does not match that of their father or mother.

This measure is part of the vital statistics regulations and establishes what freedoms parents have when choosing the newborn’s first and last name , as well as the formal limitations they must respect for the registration to be valid before the authorities.

Confirmed by the Civil Registry: with what surnames can parents register their children

The current rule in Alabama establishes that parents have the authority to give the child any name they wish at the time of registering the birth. It is clearly specified that the child’s surname does not have to be that of either parent .

This means that, when completing the birth certificate, there is no legal obligation to use the father’s or mother’s surname. The decision is left to the parents, as long as the formal requirements established by the state health authority are met.

Requirements needed for the baby’s registration

Although there is freedom to choose the surname, the Civil Registry establishes certain technical rules on how it must be written in the certificate:

Only letters from the English alphabet are allowed.

Hyphens and apostrophes are permitted.

Numbers, symbols, periods, and non-English characters cannot be used.

Once the document is issued, any later modification may require an additional administrative process before the state Civil Registry.