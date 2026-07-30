Thousands of taxpayers do not know that a large tax debt can have consequences far beyond fines and interest. In certain cases, the United States Government can block the issuance of new passports, prevent their renewal, and even request the revocation of already valid documents.

The measure arises from coordination between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of State, which allows restricting the passports of people with significant unresolved federal tax debts.

The procedure that puts all passports at risk

According to official IRS information, a person can be certified as a serious tax debtor when they have an enforceable federal debt greater than USD 66,000, including taxes, interest, and penalties. This threshold is adjusted periodically for inflation.

For the measure to apply, the IRS must have initiated formal collection actions, such as:

The filing of a federal tax lien

The issuance of a tax levy ( levy )

The exhaustion of certain administrative avenues

Once the IRS certifies the debt to the Department of State, the authorities can:

Deny the issuance of a new passport

Reject a renewal application

Suspend the ongoing renewal process

Revoke a valid passport in certain cases

The final decision on the issuance, limitation, or revocation of the passport lies with the Department of State.