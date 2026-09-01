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Some people can legally enter the United States without carrying an American visa stamped in the passport and, even, in certain cases of land crossing, without presenting a passport.

This benefit is linked to Form DSP-150, officially known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by the United States Department of State for certain Mexican citizens.

Procedures.Confirmed | The United States will authorize legal entry without an American visa for people who obtain Form DSP-150: the requirements

What is Form DSP-150?

Form DSP-150 corresponds to the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a biometric card issued by the United States Department of State. This document serves a dual purpose:

  • It is a Border Crossing Card
  • It functions as a B1/B2 visa for tourism and business

Thanks to this, those who obtain the card do not need a traditional visa attached to the passport to travel under those immigration categories.

Who can apply for Form DSP-150?

U.S. immigration law limits this benefit to a specific group. The DSP-150 can only be requested by all people who can meet the following requirements:

  • Be a citizen of Mexico
  • Reside in Mexican territory
  • Have a valid Mexican passport at the time of application
  • Complete the corresponding application procedure
  • Demonstrate that the trip will be temporary
  • Prove sufficient ties to Mexico to ensure return
  • Be eligible for a B1/B2 U.S. visa

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories:

  • Texas: less than 40 km from the border
  • California: less than 40 km from the border
  • New Mexico: within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north
  • Arizona: less than 120 km from the border
Measure.Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey airports will prohibit the entry and exit of citizens and foreigners who have postponed renewing their passport

How you can cross without presenting the visa or passport

The process begins as a visitor visa application. It generally includes the following steps:

  1. Complete the corresponding application form
  2. Pay the consular fee
  3. Schedule an appointment at a U.S. consulate or embassy in Mexico
  4. Submit the required documentation
  5. Attend the consular interview when applicable

Only after this process is approved is the Border Crossing Card issued.