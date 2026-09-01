Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey are some of the busiest international airports in the United States, which annually receive a large number of tourists and travelers.

In this context, there is a passport requirement that all individuals who wish to fly to these destinations, including U.S. citizens who seek to travel to or from abroad, must strictly meet: their international identification must remain fully valid .

If they do not have a valid passport, both authorities and airlines could deny transportation, so it is essential to check the passport’s expiration date and renew it when necessary, in order to avoid inconvenience.

Traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, New York, or New Jersey from abroad: passport conditions that all travelers must consider.

The United States establishes as a general rule that all travelers must present a fully valid document not only for the duration of their stay, but also for an additional six months after the planned departure date.

This rule does not apply to nationals of the countries that make up the so-called “6-Month Club”, who will only need to present a passport valid for the duration of the trip.

It is important to note that having documentation in order is crucial not only at the time of travel. It will also be required as part of the essential requirements for obtaining, for example, a U.S. visa.

What the regulations establish regarding the passport for U.S. citizens who wish to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) - Control of travel by citizens and aliens, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport ”

What is the usual validity period of a U.S. passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years, and they cannot be renewed; they must be applied for again.

Other aspects that all international travelers must take into account to prevent setbacks.

Before authorizing any transfer, the authorities will consider aspects such as