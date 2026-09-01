Entry to the United States generally involves the need to obtain an American visa, this being one of the most requested immigration procedures by those who wish to visit the country for tourist, business, or family reasons.

However, an official document is available that allows certain individuals to enter legally without needing a visa stamped in the passport . This document is the Form DSP-150, a special authorization designed for certain foreigners.

What does Form DSP-150 represent and what is it used for?

The Form DSP-150, also known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC) or Border Crossing Card, represents a document issued by the United States Department of State.

This credential acts as a travel document and visa for certain Mexican citizens, giving them the possibility of entering U.S. territory legally without the need to process a traditional American visa in their passport.

However, its use is subject to specific conditions, which include the place of entry, the duration of the trip, and the distance the holder may travel within the country.

These people are eligible to receive Form DSP-150

Currently, Form DSP-150 is available exclusively to Mexican citizens who meet the requirements established by U.S. immigration authorities.

To apply for it, it is necessary to:

Be a Mexican citizen .

Have a valid Mexican passport .

complete the corresponding application.

Appear for the consular interview , when required.

Demonstrate that the trip complies with the purposes allowed by this document.

In addition, the applicant must meet the general conditions required by U.S. authorities to receive an entry authorization.

What advantages does the Border Crossing Card provide?

Those who obtain Form DSP-150 have the possibility of entering the United States to carry out duly authorized activities, such as tourism, shopping, family visits, or certain business trips.

Among its main advantages are:

It does not require a visa stamped in the passport.

It allows frequent crossings by land border.

It functions as a travel document for authorized cases.

It has a validity period stipulated by U.S. authorities.

However, the card does not replace a visa in all cases and does not authorize working or staying indefinitely in the United States.

What limitations does Form DSP-150 present?

Although it provides entry facilities, the Border Crossing Card does not eliminate all immigration restrictions.

U.S. authorities impose limitations related to:

The maximum distance that may be traveled within the country in specific circumstances.

The authorized length of stay .

The type of activities that may be carried out during the stay.

Additionally, CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers have the authority to allow or deny entry after carrying out the relevant inspection at the port of entry.