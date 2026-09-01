Towels and bath towels are constantly in contact with moisture and skin, so with use they can accumulate dirt, change color, and begin to lose their original texture.

To combat this problem, there is a simple homemade trick that is easy to apply: place baking soda on top. Its use can help reduce the smell of dampness, improve discolored areas, and remove some stains, helping restore their softness.

Sprinkling baking soda on towels and bath towels: why it is so recommended

Baking soda is a highly used product in cleaning routines because of its great versatility. In the case of towels, its use helps loosen dirt accumulated in the fibers and helps

Neutralize bad odors

Eliminate the smell of dampness

Soften fabrics

Remove grease

How can this baking soda trick be used on towels and bath towels

One of the easiest ways to apply the trick is to place a cup of baking soda during the pre-wash stage.

Another option is to leave the towels and bath towels soaking beforehand in hot water and baking soda. They should rest there overnight and the next day they are placed in the washing machine to complete the wash.

In areas where there are stubborn stains, this same procedure can be applied together with lemon and left to act for approximately 20 minutes.