The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps published on its official website the requirements that older adults must meet in order to renew their driver’s license in the state.

After the age of 79, to renew the license it is necessary to complete the process differently and, in addition, it is stated that the validity of this document lasts less and less, proportionally as age increases.

Farewell to driver’s licenses for older adults: none of these people will be able to renew them as usual anymore

From age 79 in Texas, it is necessary to renew the driver’s license in person at a local licensing office.

In that context, those between 79 and 84 years old will have to complete this process every 8 years, while those over 85 will have to do it every 2 years.

How these older adults must complete the process

The steps to follow to carry out this procedure are as follows

Go to the Driver License Services website to schedule an appointment at the local driver’s license office

Complete the application at the licensing office

A specialist will review the medical history to determine whether additional tests are necessary

Submit the required documentation, which includes: driver’s license application, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence in the country, or valid ID

Provide biometric data, such as signature and fingerprints

Take the official photo for the license

Pay the corresponding application fee

Pass the vision test to complete the process

Although there are no specific tests based solely on age, it is specified that if there are doubts about driving conditions, additional information may be requested.