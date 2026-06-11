The immigration authorities in several South American countries have tightened controls on travel documents and warned that those who try to cross an international border with an expired passport could face serious problems. In many cases, airlines will not even allow passengers to board the flight when the document does not meet the required conditions.

Both Brazil, Venezuela and Paraguay require valid documents to enter or leave their territories, so delaying passport renewal can prevent an international trip from being completed.

The procedure everyone must complete with their passport

Although each country has specific rules, there is one common requirement: having a valid and current passport. The immigration authorities in Paraguay, Brazil and Venezuela usually check:

Valid passport in good condition

Match between the ticket details and the document

Visas or immigration permits when applicable

Health requirements demanded by the destination

If the passport is expired or does not meet the validity requirements, boarding or entry may be denied.

They prohibit entry to and exit from the country for everyone who has delayed this passport procedure

The three countries apply the following consequences: