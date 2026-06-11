En esta noticia
The immigration authorities in several South American countries have tightened controls on travel documents and warned that those who try to cross an international border with an expired passport could face serious problems. In many cases, airlines will not even allow passengers to board the flight when the document does not meet the required conditions.
Both Brazil, Venezuela and Paraguay require valid documents to enter or leave their territories, so delaying passport renewal can prevent an international trip from being completed.
The procedure everyone must complete with their passport
Although each country has specific rules, there is one common requirement: having a valid and current passport. The immigration authorities in Paraguay, Brazil and Venezuela usually check:
- Valid passport in good condition
- Match between the ticket details and the document
- Visas or immigration permits when applicable
- Health requirements demanded by the destination
If the passport is expired or does not meet the validity requirements, boarding or entry may be denied.
They prohibit entry to and exit from the country for everyone who has delayed this passport procedure
The three countries apply the following consequences:
- Denial of boarding by the airline
- Rejection at immigration checkpoints
- Trip cancellation
- Loss of reservations and additional expenses
- Inability to enter or leave the country