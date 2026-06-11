The U.S. government announced a measure expected by thousands of travelers and tourists who had seen delays in the processing of their visas to enter the country.

According to what the interim final rule published in the Federal Register announced, starting now it will be possible to move to the front of the waiting list by paying an additional fee.

The instant visa is now a reality: How can the American visa process be expedited?

The measure that the United States will implement will begin to apply as of July 1, 2026. The pilot program would speed up interviews to obtain certain types of visas by paying an additional $750.

This option can only be requested at some selected embassies or consulates, since it is a trial program.

Unlike the traditional process, those who choose this service will be able to get an appointment for the consular interview within 10 days after paying the special fee.

The United States enables a new fast track to obtain it for those who meet this key requirement: Does it affect visa approval?

Paying this amount does not guarantee visa approval nor does it change the eligibility criteria used by consular officers; it only speeds up your place in the waiting list.

The applicants will remain subject to the same background checks, document review, and travel intent assessment as any other U.S. visa applicant.

Which visas does this new federal rule apply to?

This pilot program will apply exclusively to:

B-1 visa: intended for business travel, corporate meetings, conferences, and temporary commercial activities

B-2 visa: intended for tourism, family visits, medical treatment, and recreational activities