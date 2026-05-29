The United States sets clear rules that everyone entering or leaving the country must follow regarding the transport of money to avoid any kind of problem with authorities and resulting delays.

Although there is no specific limit on the amount of money that can be transported, it is essential that, if certain amounts are exceeded, these sums are declared properly.

If this is not strictly complied with, the United States will not only detain those who have failed to declare that they are carrying this money, but may also confiscate it , impose fines of up to 500,000 dollars, and impose prison sentences of up to 10 years.

The procedure that all these people must carry out to avoid inconvenience

Those planning to travel with more than USD 10,000 must fill out the FinCEN 105 form. This document is printed and handed to the relevant Customs and Border Protection officer.

The form can also be completed online at least three days before traveling in order to later provide the officer with the confirmation number or receipt.

Likewise, foreign citizens entering the United States will also have to declare that they are bringing this money on their Customs Declaration Form, CBP Form 6059B.

Important information about this regulation

When entering or leaving the country, the United States indicates that any amount of money being transported that exceeds 10,000 dollars or its equivalent in foreign currency must be properly detailed.

The rule applies both when traveling with cash and with a combination of monetary instruments that exceeds the amount. Examples are: