Families in the United States should pay attention to the November 2026 school calendar, which includes Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and possible additional days without classes, allowing students from public schools in New York, Palm Beach (Florida) and Albuquerque (New Mexico) to enjoy between four and nine consecutive days of rest .

Which days in November there will be no classes in New York, Palm Beach and Albuquerque

The November calendar includes these key dates:

Wednesday, November 11 : Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors those who served in the Armed Forces. The New York City Public Schools , Palm Beach County School District will close their doors. : Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors those who served in the Armed Forces. The Albuquerque Public Schools and thewill close their doors.

Thursday, November 26: Thanksgiving Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. There will be no classes in any of the three districts mentioned above.

Then, there is a small difference between each district regarding Friday the 27th and the break during that week. On the one hand, the Palm Beach County School District confirmed that there will be no classes from Monday the 23rd to Friday the 27th of November and district offices will be closed. In total, students will have nine consecutive days of rest if counted from the previous weekend, Saturday the 21st and Sunday the 22nd, through the following one, Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th.

For its part, New York will close its institutions from Thursday the 26th to Friday the 27th and the final break, including the weekend, will extend to Sunday the 29th, making four days off.

Lastly, the break in Albuquerque Public Schools will begin on Wednesday the 25th and end on Friday the 27th, dates which, combined with the weekend, provide a five-day break.

What the federal Government says about the holidays on November 11 and 26

The United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM, by its acronym in English) includes both holidays in its official 2026 calendar. The agency identifies November 11 as Veterans Day and the 26th as Thanksgiving Day.

U.S. federal law recognizes both dates as public holidays established by law. Section 6103 of Title 5 of the United States Code lists the official holidays and expressly includes Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.

How to know if a school will be closed on November 27

Families in other districts that want to confirm the extension of the Thanksgiving break should follow the next steps: