The U.S. visa and passport are essential documents to enter the United States. Except in specific cases, authorities require them at immigration checkpoints.

In that sense, there is a country with flexible requirements for visitors, so there is a series of alternative permits that can be presented in these cases and will still be considered valid when travel is by land or sea.

Documents that can be shown at checkpoints to legally enter the United States

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains on its official website that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they may use their passport to verify identity, also have the option of presenting any of these credentials

Enhanced driver’s license

Enhanced identification card

NEXUS or FAST/EXPRESS card

SENTRI enrollment card

In general, these documents can be presented for visits of up to 6 months.

For children and teenagers, the requirements and accepted documents vary depending on the type of trip, so it is advisable to check the official CBP website before traveling.

In what situations will these travelers need to have a U.S. visa?

Although the United States and Canada are characterized by maintaining a flexible entry regime and a visa is not necessary for tourism, in the following cases it will be necessary to have a U.S. visa

Merchants traveling under the Treaty Trader

Family members of permanent residents who plan to live in the United States

“There is no set period of time that Canadians must wait to re-enter the United States after the end of their stay," authorities detail. However, it is essential to be able to show CBP officers strong ties to Canada in the face of any suspicion of undeclared residence in the country.