Since about a year ago, at the national level the Real ID law has been in force in the United States, which requires the presentation of documents issued under its standards for certain purposes, such as boarding domestic flights.

In this sense, the Real ID driver’s license is one of the most popular alternatives, although in order to obtain it, it will be essential to prove legal presence in the country with certain documents that certify this status.

Driver’s licenses will be blocked for all people who cannot prove legal presence

When applying for a Real ID in the United States, all Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will request, at a minimum, the following data and documents

Full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Two proofs of primary residential address

Any document that serves as proof of legal status in the country

When it is not possible to meet any of these conditions, neither driver’s licenses nor Real ID identification cards will be issued by the authorities.

“States may impose additional requirements, so check your state’s driver licensing agency website before visiting in person for additional guidance and assistance,” states the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

What is the purpose of this measure taken by the United States

The Real ID law was approved in 2005 by Congress to establish equal security standards for all states when issuing driver’s licenses or identification cards.